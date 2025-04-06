FORECAST: Rain arrives overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Here comes the rain!
- We’ll see some scattered showers begin later this evening and continue pretty much all day Monday.
- Totals will be around 1-2 inches across the area.
- The good news is that this will be a good, slow-soaking rain and flooding issues look minimal.
- Once this system departs Monday evening, we’ll see temps drop into the 60s for the rest of the week and some light patchy frost can’t be ruled out Wednesday morning.
