FORECAST: Rain arrives overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Here comes the rain!

We’ll see some scattered showers begin later this evening and continue pretty much all day Monday.

Totals will be around 1-2 inches across the area.

The good news is that this will be a good, slow-soaking rain and flooding issues look minimal.

Once this system departs Monday evening, we’ll see temps drop into the 60s for the rest of the week and some light patchy frost can’t be ruled out Wednesday morning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group