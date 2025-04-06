Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain arrives overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Here comes the rain!
  • We’ll see some scattered showers begin later this evening and continue pretty much all day Monday.
  • Totals will be around 1-2 inches across the area.
  • The good news is that this will be a good, slow-soaking rain and flooding issues look minimal.
  • Once this system departs Monday evening, we’ll see temps drop into the 60s for the rest of the week and some light patchy frost can’t be ruled out Wednesday morning.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

