Juvenile escapes at medical appointment in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A juvenile escaped from custody during a medical appointment at Atrium Pediatrics in Charlotte on Wednesday, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

A representative from the NC DPS said the juvenile, identified as Alberto P., was being held at Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center for charges of fleeing to elude arrest.

He escaped around 10:30 a.m.

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has notified local law enforcement.

Members of the public are advised to report any sightings of the juvenile to local law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

