K-9 Bandit chases down suspect after stolen car pursuit

BELMONT, N.C. — A K-9 with the Belmont Police Department helped take down a suspect following a chase.
According to reports, Wofford Mathis drove the wrong way in a stolen car before leading officers on a chase to Sharyn Drive in Charlotte.
Mathis, at some point, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. That is when K-9 Bandit chased him for a mile and a half.
He was eventually arrested and is facing multiple charges, according to police.
VIDEO: High-speed chase suspect denies intentional wrongdoing in court
©2026 Cox Media Group