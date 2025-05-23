K-9 locates firearm after foot pursuit involving juvenile in Union County

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Marshville police when a traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit.

K-9 Eli with the sheriff’s office was preparing to sniff the vehicle for narcotics when a 16-year-old male passenger took off on foot. He crossed U.S. 74 and then ran into a nearby field, according to officials.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody soon after, according to reports.

K-9 Eli’s handler, Deputy Helms, had seen that the juvenile was armed during the pursuit. But deputies could not find the weapon. They believed the suspect had discarded the weapon during the chase.

The K-9 unit conducted a search along the path of the chase. K-9 Eli found a Glock semi-automatic pistol hidden in a dense patch of brush. Officials said it was all thanks to Eli’s training and keen sense of smell.

The juvenile faces multiple charges and has been transported to a detention center.

