Trump to speak at Fraternal Order of Police event

CHARLOTTE — Former President Donald Trump will be in Charlotte Friday to speak at a Fraternal Order of Police event.

The organization announced last Friday that Trump would attend the fall meeting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said drivers can expect some impacts from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During those hours, a portion of Interstate 85 will be intermittently shut down between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and University City. Officials aren’t sharing the exact times for security reasons.

CMPD is asking drivers to avoid that stretch of I-85.

