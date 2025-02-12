Kannapolis Cannon Ballers reveal White Sox-inspired uniforms

CHARLOTTE — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are unveiling a new uniform combination inspired by their MLB affiliate Chicago White Sox.

The jerseys were revealed Wednesday and feature a black-and-white pinstripe design, with KCB written on the jersey. It’s the first time since 2019 that a Kannapolis baseball team has had a pinstriped jersey and pants combination in their regular rotation.

Players will wear the new combination exclusively on “Southside Sundays” at Atrium Health Ballpark.

