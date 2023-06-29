Some Kannapolis flood victims say city is forcing them from their homes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Some families in Kannapolis said they are being forced to permanently leave their homes days after severe flooding.

Many of those families said they have nowhere else to go.

There are 11 people staying at the Red Cross Shelter in town, and some won’t be allowed to return home.

Other residents who are at home said they are being forced to leave.

“It’s just the thought of picking up,” said Joni Ledbetter, a flood victim. “I’m 62 years old. I just never thought in a million years I’d have to go through this.”

She hopes she can return to her home after last week’s flood but learned on Wednesday that it could be condemned.

“I’ve got health issues, as well, as most of the other neighbors on my side,” Ledbetter said. “It’s devastating for everybody.”

Some residents said the city told them that because of repeated flooding, all the mobile homes on one side of the street will be moved or condemned.

“It’s going to make it kind of hard for us to be able to move it, so we’re all basically going to be homeless,” said Malissa Keister, a homeowner.

Channel 9 reached out to the city to ask if everyone must leave.

“City and county staff continue to work one-on-one with each person who has a home in the impacted area to assess and evaluate their specific situation and if the homes are habitable,” city officials replied.

“Which is kind of vague, but maybe everybody doesn’t have to go,” Keister said.

Many of the families don’t know what, if any help, will be available or if they will be compensated.

City officials said they are working with nonprofits to help families, but there is no word on if there will be any added compensation for the loss of their property.

