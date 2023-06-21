Some return to their homes after heavy flooding in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Nearly 24 hours after heavy rain flooded a Kannapolis neighborhood, some residents were able to return to their homes Wednesday.

Irish Buffalo Creek and Kannapolis Lake flooded their banks Tuesday afternoon, spilling into nearby neighborhoods and streets. Crews rescued 30 people.

The water started to recede by nightfall.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Kannapolis flooding According to a spokesperson for the City of Kannapolis, the water rescues were happening around 3:45 p.m. at Waldorf Drive and Tiffany Drive. The area is west of the city’s baseball field.

Fire officials warned it won’t take much to send the bodies of water over their banks again.

RELATED STORIES:

On Tuesday, Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the Town and Country mobile home park off Tiffany Drive. Homes were surrounded by several feet of floodwater, and nearby parks were also flooded.

Several people living there were included in those who were evacuated.

In an update Wednesday, a spokesperson for the City of Kannapolis said conditions had significantly improved since Tuesday afternoon. By early Wednesday afternoon, only two roads remain closed -- West 22nd Street and Cadillac Street -- due to culvert damage.

Though it offered assistance Tuesday, the American Red Cross did not need to open a shelter because everyone who was evacuated stayed in hotels or with their families and friends.

The spokesperson said some residents returned to their homes on Wednesday, and those who couldn’t remained with their families and friends.

Both Cabarrus and Rowan counties remain under a Flood Watch until Thursday.

The Rocky River and Irish Buffalo Creek greenways, along with Safrit Park, were closed due to flooding. The Village Park carousel, splashpad, and train were also closed.

(PREVIOUS: 30 people rescued, neighborhood underwater after heavy rain in Kannapolis)

30 people rescued, neighborhood underwater after heavy rain in Kannapolis





©2023 Cox Media Group