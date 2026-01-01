Kansas-based logistics firm opens Charlotte office with plans to add 50 workers

CHARLOTTE — A Midwest supply chain and logistics company is expanding to Charlotte after signing a lease for an Uptown office.

Shamrock Trading Corp., based in Overland Park, Kansas, recently signed a five-year lease for 22,139 square feet on the 21st floor of 200 South College, Matt Huderski, vice president of real estate and procurement at Shamrock, told the Charlotte Business Journal.

The company is working now with Charlotte-based Redline Design Group on minor refreshes to the space and plans to take occupancy on Feb.1, Huderski said.

