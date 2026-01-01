Neighborhood bar and restaurant to debut in prime Dilworth space

CHARLOTTE — Vitale Hospitality Group plans to debut Dilworth Social House at 1301 East Blvd. in mid-January, with the liquor license currently pending.

That roughly 4,000-square-foot spot was formerly home to taco-centric restaurant concept Bakersfield. It closed in June.

Dilworth Social owner Gennaro Vitale and wife Susan are refreshing the space to create a high-end neighborhood bar and restaurant. He envisions a gathering spot that’s fun for families, friends and nights out.

“People like this spot in the neighborhood. Now we’re going to take it to a new level,” Gennaro Vitale says. “Dilworth is a great neighborhood.”

