Kate Barr sits down with The Political Beat

CHARLOTTE — Kate Barr has announced her candidacy for the 14th Congressional District, running as a Republican.

Barr’s decision to switch political parties comes with a new campaign slogan, ‘Kate Barr Can Win,’ reflecting changes due to gerrymandering.

Barr emphasized that while she has changed her political party, her core values remain the same.

The change in her campaign slogan from ‘Kate Barr Can’t Win’ to ‘Kate Barr Can Win’ highlights the impact of redistricting on her electoral prospects.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch The Political Beat’s full interview with Barr.

