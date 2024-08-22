Local

Keep Pounding High School Classic returns with doubleheader

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — High school football teams are going head-to-head Thursday at the Bank of America Stadium for the Keep Pounding High School Classic.

The doubleheader started at 4 p.m. with a newly added second game at 8 p.m. which aims to add more exposure and opportunities for more schools.

The first game started at 4 p.m. where the Independence Patriots defeated the Myers Park Mustangs, 24-21.

The second game between the Providence Day Chargers and Weddington Warriors starts at 8 p.m.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke with Providence Day head coach Chad Grier who said once they step on the field, it’s all about the football game against Weddington.

