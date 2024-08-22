Keep Pounding High School Classic returns with doubleheader

CHARLOTTE — High school football teams are going head-to-head Thursday at the Bank of America Stadium for the Keep Pounding High School Classic.

The doubleheader started at 4 p.m. with a newly added second game at 8 p.m. which aims to add more exposure and opportunities for more schools.

A classic finish seems appropriate.



After Myers Park trailed 24-0 at the half, then scored 21 unanswered…



Here’s the response from Independence to end the game.



The Patriots win 24-21. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/GP8YAAnTcm — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) August 22, 2024

The first game started at 4 p.m. where the Independence Patriots defeated the Myers Park Mustangs, 24-21.

The second game between the Providence Day Chargers and Weddington Warriors starts at 8 p.m.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke with Providence Day head coach Chad Grier who said once they step on the field, it’s all about the football game against Weddington.

