Kevin White unveils vision as new Charlotte athletic director

CHARLOTTE — New Charlotte athletic director Kevin White was officially introduced on Thursday.

White was welcomed at Halton Arena this afternoon and laid out his vision for the program.

“From a football and men’s basketball perspective, we’ve got to compete,” White said. “In order for us to take the next steps in order to move forward, we’re going to have to be successful in those two programs. That’s just the way that it is, but the leadership that we have, those coaches have done it before, and we just need to lean in to them to see how we can make them better.”

He said he immediately met with coaches, staff, and said they are the backbone of the program.

White spent the past four years at Clemson as the second-in-command for Clemson University’s athletic department. In his role as deputy athletics director for the Tigers, he functioned as the second-in-command for the athletic department.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said Thursday that having someone who could help generate revenue was key in their search, along with visionary leadership and winning. She said White exceeded that list.

