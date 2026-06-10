Key endorsement could be deciding factor in Republican runoff for SC governor

ROCK HILL, S.C. — There’s a new choice to make in the race for South Carolina governor after the Republican Primary on Tuesday.

Two candidates, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson, are headed for a runoff after no one won a majority of voters in the primary election.

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Channel 9 South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry learned that a key endorsement from the third-place finisher, Rep. Ralph Norman, could determine who wins the nomination.

“He lives here and he seems like a really good guy that would do the job and has done the job,” said Sharon Notkingham.

Notkingham is one of more than 10,000 voters in York County who helped Norman win the county Tuesday night. Statewide, he earned about 17% of the votes.

Evette led the pack of candidates in the Republican primary for governor with 29% of the vote. Wilson was second, with 26% of the vote. A runoff is scheduled for two weeks, on June 23.

Some voters told Terry that they’re looking to see who Norman will endorse in the race.

Winthrop University Political Scientist Scott Huffmon says Evette and Wilson will both start to pursue voters who supported Norman and the other candidates.

“There are a lot of votes, especially in York County. And if he can jump behind somebody and get those votes to him, it could matter a lot,” Huffmon said.

Nancy Mace endorsed Wilson Tuesday night. Evette already has endorsements from Gov. Henry McMaster and President Donald Trump.

Channel 9 did reach out to Norman asking who, if anyone, he would endorse. He didn’t answer that on Wednesday.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Jermaine Johnson in November. He won the Democratic Party nomination with nearly 60% of the vote.

With Norman not seeking reelection to Congress, Republican Wes Climer will face Democrat Mallory Dittmer for U.S. House District 5 in November. That seat includes York, Lancaster, and Chester counties.

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