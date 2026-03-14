Kidnapping investigation launched after welfare check in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in the Denver area, which turned into a kidnapping investigation.
Amber White was arrested and charged with kidnapping after leaving a residence with three juveniles, including a child who did not belong to her.
The sheriff’s office tracked the suspect’s movements through surveillance footage and the department’s Flock camera system, leading to her arrest at a Motel 6 in Charlotte.
The child was safely returned to a guardian, and the other two children were released to their grandparents.
White is being held without bond back in Lincoln County.
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