Kidnapping investigation launched after welfare check in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in the Denver area, which turned into a kidnapping investigation.

Amber White was arrested and charged with kidnapping after leaving a residence with three juveniles, including a child who did not belong to her.

Amber White

The sheriff’s office tracked the suspect’s movements through surveillance footage and the department’s Flock camera system, leading to her arrest at a Motel 6 in Charlotte.

The child was safely returned to a guardian, and the other two children were released to their grandparents.

White is being held without bond back in Lincoln County.

WATCH: Calm Eagle Scout outsmarts accused fake cop, escapes kidnapping

Calm Eagle Scout outsmarts accused fake cop, escapes kidnapping

©2026 Cox Media Group