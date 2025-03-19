Kidnapping suspect to remain behind bars amid bond battle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A woman accused of kidnapping a South Carolina woman and her 8-year-old son will remain behind bars, Channel 9 learned late Wednesday.

Amy Perez was picked up on fugitive warrants in North Carolina, but she was given bond and quickly got out of jail. A solicitor on Wednesday told a judge that a flawed North Carolina state law could have led to even more harm in this case.

Prosecutors say Perez allegedly kidnapped the victim and her son from their home in Chesterfield County. They say she did it because she was jealous that the victim was dating her estranged husband.

Once she got out of jail for the first time, Perez ended up fleeing to Mississippi, prosecutors said. They called her dangerous and a flight risk.

Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond criticized the North Carolina law that let Perez bond out on those charges when she was first arrested.

“South Carolina doesn’t do that. If you have a fugitive warrant from out of state, you stay until the governor’s warrant comes out and the state comes to get them,” Redmond said in court.

The chief solicitor for the 4th Circuit called on North Carolina lawmakers to change the law on Wednesday.

As for Perez, the judge decided to leave her in jail but said she’s allowed to come back and request bond again in 120 days.

