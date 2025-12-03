‘Kids need to be at home’: Chesterfield County to enforce 11 p.m. curfew

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — In a push to cut down on crime, kids under the age of 18 will now need to be off the streets late at night in Chesterfield County.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey learned that if kids break the rules, it’s their parents who could pay the price.

Starting next year, the curfew will restrict anyone under 18 from being out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week. Curfew violations would be a misdemeanor with parents facing up to a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

There are exceptions for work, school, church, or if a minor is with a parent or guardian.

Many neighbors here in Chesterfield County raised concerns about the curfew, but county leaders say it could serve as a tool to keep kids safe.

The curfew comes after three violent incidents this year. The most recent happened in September, when a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed during a fight between teenagers.

Neighbors on both sides of the issue stepped up to the microphone during a recent county council meeting. Some pushed back against the curfew, while others said it’s just what the county needs.

“It needs to get back to the kids need to be at home; it needs to be more family-oriented, I think it will help the schools,” said Brian Morgan, a neighbor. “I think it will help with some of the crime.”

“Sometimes it’s safer for a child to be outside than it is for them to be inside the home,” said Canihja Simon. “Until we know what’s going on, we can’t put that ordinance down if they have everything that they need.”

The Chesterfield County council passed the curfew unanimously.

The sheriff’s office says the curfew will be enforced starting in January.

