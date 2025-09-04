Kings Mountain approves incentives for potential $152M project

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The city of Kings Mountain has approved major incentives for a potential project.

Project Self would utilize a warehouse near Interstate 85 to establish a distribution hub.

According to the Shelby Star, the project would create more than 300 full-time jobs that pay over $61,000 a year.

If finalized, the company plans to invest at least $152 million in equipment, as well as upgrades.

VIDEO: Community-led disaster relief hub provides supplies, services in mountain county

Community-led disaster relief hub provides supplies, services in mountain county

©2025 Cox Media Group