Kings Mountain woman takes out a protective order against her police officer fiancé

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Kings Mountain detective charged with shooting his fiancée is now the subject of a restraining order she’s taken out against him.

Officer Edward Padgett Jr. shot his fiancée in the leg on Aug. 31, police said.

Our partners at the Shelby Star got a copy of the protective order.

The fiancée believes Padgett is a danger to her and her child and there are 10 firearms in their home, the newspaper reported.

Padgett has been ordered to turn in all guns and stay away from the family.

VIDEO: Kings Mountain officer suspended without pay after shooting

