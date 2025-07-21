Knights top exec addresses factors behind attendance decline at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights returned from the All-Star break over the weekend having already played more home games than any team in the International League — well over half this season’s Truist Field schedule. Attendance is down by 6% for those 47 home dates compared to last year as of July 18, according to the team.

The Knights have had one rainout so far this season, with 27 home games left.

Teams in Triple A, the highest designation other than Major League Baseball, play 150 games per season: 75 home and 75 away. The schedule was expanded in 2022 to better align with MLB teams’ 162-game season, allowing for players who may be called up by MLB parent clubs from Triple A to remain in top playing shape.

Through 47 games, the number of tickets sold by the Knights totaled 270,484, or an average of 5,755 per game. Capacity at Truist Field is 10,000.

For the full season in 2024, Charlotte attendance declined 8% from the previous year to 6,273 per game over 70 dates. Six games were rained out.

During an interview with CBJ at the Knights’ offices at Truist Field, the team’s chief operating officer, Dan Rajkowski, pointed to several reasons for the attendance dip. Read about those reasons here.

Charlotte Knights open season with fan fest, drone show

Charlotte Knights open season with fan fest, drone show this weekend

©2025 Cox Media Group