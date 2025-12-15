Know your rights: What to do when heat stops working

CHARLOTTE — With recent frigid temperatures, Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke wants renters to know their rights when the heat goes out.

Both Carolinas have laws that say landlords have to make sure your heat works. For example, in North Carolina, the heat has to be able to make it at least 65 degrees inside when it’s 20 degrees outside from November through the end of March.

If your heat breaks, ask your landlord to fix it, preferably in writing.

If they drag their feet, consider these four options:

Call code enforcement.

See if your renters insurance will pay for a hotel.

Contact Legal Aid or Legal Services — depending on which state you live in.

Think about small claims court.

Stoogenke reminds you to never stop paying rent out of protest, unless a lawyer tells you to. You don’t want to surrender your rights.

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

VIDEO: Expert tips to stay warm while saving money on your power bills

Expert tips to stay warm while saving money on your power bills

©2025 Cox Media Group