Krispy Kreme adds new ‘doughnut dots’ to menu and you can get 10 for $1 this week

CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme says its newest treats are small in size but huge in fun and flavor.

The Charlotte-based brand just added assorted doughnut dots to its permanent menu.

The new assorted doughnut dots come in four flavors — powdered, sprinkled, cinnamon, and cookie crumb — and come in a 10‑count cup or 24-count box.

To celebrate its newest menu item, Krispy Kreme will offer “Dollar Doughnut Dot Days” from June 10-16. During the promotion, customers can get a 10-count cup of assorted doughnut dots or original glazed doughnut dots for $1 when purchasing any dozen.

The company says the original doughnut recipe was bought from a New Orleans French chef.













