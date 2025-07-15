Krista Bokhari vying for husband’s former council seat

CHARLOTTE — Krista Bokhari, the wife of former Charlotte City Councilmember Tariq Bokhari, has officially entered the race for her husband’s former District 6 seat.

Krista Bokhari filed her candidacy at the Board of Elections, marking her return to the political arena after previously running for the state house and nearly being appointed to the city council seat following her husband’s resignation.

“I do believe that we need to start being transparent, stop making backroom deals,” Bokhari said, criticizing the Charlotte City Council’s recent settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Krista Bokhari’s candidacy adds to the growing list of contenders for the District 6 seat, including Republican Sary Chakra and Democrat Kimberly Owens.

The filing period for candidates ends Friday at noon, setting the stage for a competitive race.

