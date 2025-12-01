K&W Cafeterias closing permanently after 88 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem based K&W Cafeterias announced the permanent closure of all its locations, effective Monday.

The announcement was made on the company’s website, where they expressed gratitude to the community for their support over the years.

K&W Cafeterias, a staple in the community for over 88 years, will be closing all doors effective immediately. The company described K&W as more than a restaurant, highlighting its role as a gathering place and a home for Sunday traditions.

The announcement expressed deep gratitude to every guest who walked through their doors and shared a meal.

The company’s Facebook post reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we share this news.

“After serving our communities for over 88 years, K&W Cafeterias will be closing all doors effective immediately.

“K&W has always been more than a restaurant - it has been a gathering place, a home for Sunday traditions, and a warm table for millions of families across generations. We are deeply grateful for every guest who walked through our doors, shared a meal with us, and made us part of their lives.

“Thank you for being part of the K&W family. Your support, your stories, and your loyalty over the decades have meant more to us than words can express. We are truly sorry to bring this chapter to an end, but profoundly thankful for the love you’ve shown us for nearly nine decades.

“The closure marks the end of an era for K&W and its customers, who have been part of the K&W family for nearly nine decades.”

K&W’s Instagram profile stated the restaurant had eight remaining locations in North Carolina, including Concord, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Raleigh and Burlington, and one in Virginia.

