LA bank opens its first Charlotte office

CHARLOTTE — A Los Angeles-based bank has officially entered Charlotte’s crowded banking market with a physical location. City National Bank today opened its first local office in uptown with a focus on middle-market banking.

The bank is occupying more than 22,000 square feet at One South, a lease reported earlier this year by the Charlotte Business Journal. That 40-story, 891,000-square-foot tower is at 101 S. Tryon St. The space is expected to accommodate roughly 115 to 120 employees across commercial banking, credit solutions, risk management and audit functions.

The Charlotte office marks City National’s formal entry into the market after years of having employees working remotely in support roles. The bank also opened a 5,700-square-foot office in Greenville, South Carolina, earlier this year.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

