Labor Day Parade concludes string of major Uptown festivities

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Labor Day Parade is the latest event shutting down parts of Uptown this past weekend.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Labor Day at North Tryon Street at 9th Street where it will head down towards the Square, then turn left on 3rd Street. It ends on College Street.

The cross streets at 9th and 13th Streets on North Tryon are closed as of 8 a.m. for parade preparation. All cross streets between 9th and 3rd Streets will close from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, and North Tryon Street between those roads will be shut down shortly before 11 a.m.

Keep an eye on Channel 9′s Live Local Traffic radar to check on when the streets clear for regular traffic.

Attendees should remember to stay hydrated and seek shade, as temperatures are back up from a week of cooldown. Watch this morning’s forecast here.

Organized by the Labor Day Committee and the Charlotte-Metrolina Central Labor Council of the AFL-CIO, along with local labor unions, the parade honors the accomplishments of organized labor in the Charlotte community.

Because it is put together by organized labor groups to honor American labor, they say it is an “old-fashioned parade - union made.”

According to organizers, many local political candidates will be participating in the parade. Local labor unions, bands, and car clubs have floats riding through Uptown.

This year marks the 22nd year of the parade. Organizers expects 500 people will be attending to watch the parade.

(WATCH: Charlotte Pride Festival wraps up with annual parade)

Charlotte Pride Festival wraps up with annual parade

©2023 Cox Media Group