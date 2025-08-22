Labor Day weekend travel could be slightly cheaper this year

CHARLOTTE — Travelers planning to hit the road or skies for Labor Day weekend can expect to save some money this year, according to AAA.

The agency reports that domestic round-trip flights are 6% cheaper than last year, while national hotel rates have dropped by 11%. Additionally, car rental prices are down by 3%.

For those opting to drive, gas prices have also seen a decrease. In Charlotte and across North Carolina, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.89. Meanwhile, in South Carolina, drivers can expect to pay an average of $2.81 per gallon.

With these reductions in travel costs, more people may be encouraged to travel over the holiday weekend.

If you’re planning on traveling, Action 9 has the following advice:

Be aware of extra fees when booking online

Experts recommend buying trip insurance in case you have to cancel

Don’t announce your upcoming vacation on social media

But do let your bank know you’ll be traveling before you leave home

(VIDEO: ‘Times are tough’: 9 School Tools donations help teachers with needed supplies)

‘Times are tough’: 9 School Tools donations help teachers with needed supplies

©2025 Cox Media Group