Labor Day weekend travel could be slightly cheaper this year

CHARLOTTE — Travelers planning to hit the road or skies for Labor Day weekend can expect to save some money this year, according to AAA.
The agency reports that domestic round-trip flights are 6% cheaper than last year, while national hotel rates have dropped by 11%. Additionally, car rental prices are down by 3%.
For those opting to drive, gas prices have also seen a decrease. In Charlotte and across North Carolina, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.89. Meanwhile, in South Carolina, drivers can expect to pay an average of $2.81 per gallon.
With these reductions in travel costs, more people may be encouraged to travel over the holiday weekend.
If you’re planning on traveling, Action 9 has the following advice:
- Be aware of extra fees when booking online
- Experts recommend buying trip insurance in case you have to cancel
- Don’t announce your upcoming vacation on social media
- But do let your bank know you’ll be traveling before you leave home
