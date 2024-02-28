Lack of phone service causes delay in emergency response, residents say

CHARLOTTE — Residents in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood say that there is a delay in emergency responses due to a lack of cellphone service.

Flames shot high and ripped through a house in November 2023 on Rocky Gap Lane.

Arthur Griffin lives in the neighborhood and says it took too long for firefighters to respond.

“Everybody was calling on the cellphones, and they all went to South Carolina,” Griffin said. “And from South Carolina 911, they figured out that it should go back to North Carolina 911, which caused a delay.”

