Lake Norman brewery in bankruptcy

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius-based D9 Brewing Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

D9, located at 11138 Treynorth Drive, filed the voluntary petition on March 29, according to records from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

The brewery is also in the midst of a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by SouthState Bank in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in November. The financial and legal woes come on the heels of a rapid expansion period for D9, with two new taprooms opening in recent years and a new venture launching. Those locations have since shuttered.

