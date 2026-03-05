Lake openings delayed in Monroe due to extreme drought

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Extreme drought conditions in Monroe delayed seasonal openings for some lakes.

This includes Lake Twittery, Lake Lee, and Lake Monroe.

Officials said the lakes will remain closed until water levels recover.

For weeks, city leaders have asked residents to conserve water.

They were asking neighbors to take quicker showers and turn off faucets when brushing their teeth or doing their dishes.

