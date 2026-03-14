‘On the lam’: CMPD officers capture loose sheep near Briarwood Academy

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were led on a wild sheep chase near Briarwood Academy on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call about an “extremely opinionated sheep on the lam.”

Police said the sheep led officers on a “scenic tour” of the park, the neighborhood, and nearly straight into traffic.

The sheep was apprehended when a patrol officer finally cornered the “suspect.”

Police said teamwork was important to capturing the suspect with “four legs and zero interest in cooperating.”

The sheep is residing at the CMPD Animal Care & Control on Byrum Drive. The location has a barn to house farm animals like sheep and pigs.

Animal Control officers said the sheep has no ID and no microchip.

They asked that anyone who is missing a sheep contact Animal Control.

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