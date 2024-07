LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County business is making a multi-million dollar investment into the future.

The company, Cooley Group, is a leader in polymer technology and textile manufacturing.

It has announced an investment of $9 million in a new supply chain machine assembly process.

The company is also getting a new 25% tax credit from the county due to this expansion.

VIDEO: Minority business owners pitch Hornets for chance at $15K investment

Minority business owners pitch Hornets for chance at $15K investment

©2024 Cox Media Group