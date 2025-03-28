Lancaster County leaders plan to add referendum to ballot, again

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County Schools leaders hope to sway voters who voted against a referendums last year, which was meant to fund new schools and road work.

County and school leaders plan to ask again and want to communicate better with the public this time.

Leaders are already making tentative plans for new tax referendums.

They hope to involve more people this time and communicate better with the public before Election Day.

“We’ve always voted for things like that because they’re improvements for the community,” said resident Judith Edmonds.

Edmonds and her husband voted ‘Yes’ in November 2024 on tax referendums that would have improved roads and created new schools in Lancaster County.

“We were shocked when we found out they didn’t pass,” Edmonds said.

More than 50% of voters voted against the transportation sales tax, and nearly 60% voted down the school bonds.

“The goal is not to change folks but make sure they’re well-informed on the needs of this district,” said Melvin Stroble who is on the Lancaster County Schools Board of Trustees.

School leaders are putting together a committee of 45 Lancaster County residents. Those residents will visit all 26 schools in the county and recommend the next bond referendum that could go on the ballot early next year.

County leaders said the special committee would also recommend a smaller sales tax proposal for roads, which could go on the ballot in November.

“I have a problem with turning around after public said ‘No’ and then one year later saying here it is,” said Steve Harper, with the Lancaster County Council.

“People are not quite ready from what my folks tell me,” said Charlene McGriff, who is on the Lancaster County Council. “If you put it forward, you want it to pass. I think you need to wait if you want it to pass.”

Edmonds said the new push is a great idea despite the objections.

“I wish they could do it sooner,” she said.

Edmonds said she’s ready to vote for it again and hopes leaders can get more people onboard.

“There are communities going up right and left, and those are schools. Those are children,” she said.

The superintendent and board members will appoint the special committee.

Leaders say they’re looking for people who were opposed to the previous bond to ensure those people are well-informed about the need.

