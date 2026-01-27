Lancaster County’s warming center closes, leaving residents in frigid temperatures

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County’s only warming center closed today at 11 a.m., sending individuals back into frigid temperatures as overnight lows are expected to drop into the teens this week.

The center’s current situation raises concerns as many individuals face harsh weather without safe alternatives.

According to local reports, one resident, Theresa Humphries, expressed the urgency of the situation, stating, “Yeah, it was really cold - it was about 14 degrees when it Yeah, so I stayed in till just now.”

The Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless has been working to keep the center operational, relying heavily on volunteer support.

Emily Price, coordinator with the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless, mentioned that the warming center has been open during the daytime on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

She noted, “essentially we followed what the county was doing, just knowing that you know there would be places for individuals to go, and also knowing that there wasn’t a whole lot of ice on the road. So it wasn’t like if you had to walk, you couldn’t. I’ll be uncomfortable; it is definitely something they could do.”

Leaders are considering extending the hours again as colder weather approaches this weekend.

With no dedicated homeless shelter in Lancaster County, Price emphasized the importance of the nearby public library, which provides a warm space until 7 p.m.

“The library holds individuals, and it’s open until 7 p.m. So they have an opportunity to be there pretty much all day, and they’re extremely accommodating,” Price said.

The local government is experiencing pressure to better support those without shelter during the winter months.

Additionally, the South Carolina Department of Public Health recently confirmed a tragic death due to the winter storm; a 96-year-old woman died from hypothermia, underscoring the severity of the current cold snap.

In response to the ongoing cold temperatures, local leaders are looking into measures to keep the warming center open longer.

Individuals interested in volunteering or donating products can contact the center at 803-283-8923.

