Lancaster hospital recognized for maternity care quality, reducing racial health gaps

A hospital in Lancaster earned a distinction from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina for the high quality of maternity care.

MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center is now designated as a “Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care,” which recognizes higher-quality facilities that have taken action to respond effectively to pregnancy emergencies, reduce racial disparities, and improve maternal health outcomes.

“Congratulations to the entire MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center team for achieving recognition through the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program,” said Nate Henderson, D.O., Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina chief medical officer. “Your commitment to quality is evident in the exceptional care provided daily to Blue Cross members.”

To gain the distinction, a hospital or healthcare facility has to have overall average rates of 26% fewer episiotomies, 60% fewer elective deliveries and 17% fewer cesarean births than non-distinguished facilities.

