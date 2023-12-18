Temporary visitor restrictions announced for Novant hospitals

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health is putting temporary visitor restrictions in place at its hospitals due to an increase of respiratory viruses.

The restrictions begin Tuesday at 7 a.m. Visitors must be at least 13 years old to visit a Novant hospital, officials said.

“In all of the communities we serve, we are observing an increase in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases,” said Dr. David Priest, the senior vice president and chief safety and quality officer at Novant Health. “We appreciate the community’s help in taking extra care when visiting our facilities this respiratory virus season as we work to protect our patients.”

The hospital’s new guidelines are below:

Stay home if under 13, unless seeking care or other special circumstances.

Masks remain optional for visitors.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Officials asked everyone to get vaccinated against respiratory viruses and take health and safety precautions.

Novant’s announcement Monday comes after Atrium Health enacted visitor restrictions last week. Atrium said their decision was also a response to a spike in respiratory illnesses.

(WATCH BELOW Cases of COVID, Flu, RSV on the rise, health officials say)

Cases of COVID, Flu, RSV on the rise, health officials say

