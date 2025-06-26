Lancaster man arrested in major meth trafficking bust; drugs and guns seized

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lonnie Rojohn Crawford Jr., 27, was arrested by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force following a year-long investigation into methamphetamine trafficking.

The investigation involved controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Crawford, each exceeding ten grams, which qualifies as trafficking under local laws. A search of Crawford’s home on Oakridge Road in Lancaster led to the discovery of various drugs and firearms.

“Evidence gathered during this investigation tells us lots of narcotics were passing through Crawford’s hands and being distributed in our community,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

During the search of Crawford’s residence, investigators found over three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 11.95 grams of suspected fentanyl, almost three ounces of suspected crack cocaine, and 28.4 grams of suspected marijuana. Additionally, three pistols, digital scales, and vacuum bags commonly used for packaging narcotics were discovered.

Sheriff Faile praised the efforts of the task force and partner agencies, stating, “Task Force investigators worked long and hard on this investigation with the help of SLED and HSI. The timing of this search was spot on, and a lot of narcotics were taken out of the pipeline Wednesday morning.”

Lonnie Rojohn Crawford Jr.

Crawford faces multiple charges, including five counts of trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking fentanyl 4-14 grams, trafficking crack cocaine 28-100 grams, distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

His bond was denied by a magistrate on Wednesday afternoon. Crawford’s photograph and a photograph of the items found during the search have been released by authorities.

VIDEO: 35 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop in Union County

35 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop in Union County

©2025 Cox Media Group