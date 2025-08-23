Lancaster man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to 50 years in prison

LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder on Wednesday.

Lancaster 53-year-old Roger L. Baskins pleaded guilty to murder in Lancaster County General Sessions Court on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an incident on May 21, when officers responded to a familial altercation at a home on Memorial Park Road. Baskins had become irate, officials said, causing damage to vehicles and presenting a firearm at family members before fleeing the scene.

Later that evening, Baskins was found in a stolen car belonging to Charles Presler of Rock Hill. Deputies said they discovered Presler deceased from a gunshot wound at his place of business on Memorial Park Road.

Shell casings from the crime scene matched a firearm found in the vehicle Baskins was driving at the time of his arrest, according to investigators.

Baskins faced multiple charges, including murder, armed robbery, burglary, grand larceny, and several weapons charges. He was also charged with malicious injury to property and breach of peace related to the initial altercation with his family, officials said.

