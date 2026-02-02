Lancaster School District prepares for potential measles outbreak with 800+ cases reported

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster School District leaders are preparing parents for a potential measles outbreak as more than 800 cases are reported across South Carolina.

The district sent a notification to families last week to address the situation before any local cases are confirmed.

State data shows that 847 cases have been reported, primarily in the Upstate, with the majority in Spartanburg County.

More than 750 of those positive cases involve children ranging from infants to 17 years old.

The letter sent to parents outlines specific protocols for unvaccinated children, including those with religious, medical, or 30-day exemptions.

If these students are exposed to a measles case, they may be excluded from school, sports, and after-school activities for up to 21 days. This exclusion can be avoided if the student is vaccinated within 72 hours of exposure.

Interim Superintendent Norris Williams said he wants families to stay informed and discuss the outbreak at home.

“We want to make sure that families stay informed of those rises that we’re seeing across the state and just want to be proactive,” Williams said.

Tim Thornton, an athletic coach in the Lancaster School System, has been monitoring the rising case numbers.

Thornton noted that while the local area has been fortunate so far, people from North Carolina who visited the Upstate were exposed and subsequently contracted the virus, requiring them to enter isolation.

A local pharmacist also emphasized that vaccination remains the most effective method to slow the outbreak.

The pharmacist noted that proactive vaccination helps protect the broader school community in addition to the individual.

VIDEO: Health officials clarify measles vaccination guidance amid growing outbreak

Health officials clarify measles vaccination guidance amid growing outbreak

©2026 Cox Media Group