Lancaster volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for families in need

LANCASTER, S.C. — Nearly 20,000 people in Lancaster are concerned about their next meal as Thanksgiving approaches, prompting local volunteers to prepare food donations for families in need.

Volunteers at a local food shelter have been working tirelessly to prepare Thanksgiving meals for families in Lancaster.

The effort is led by Lanisha Stover Blair, Director of Promise Neighborhood, who has organized the packing and distribution of meals.

“We packed 500 bags in 62 minutes yesterday,” said Lanisha Stover Blair, highlighting the efficiency and urgency of the operation.

Blair explained that the decision to increase the amount of food distributed this year was made independently of any government actions.

“Last year, we gave out 3000 in 44 minutes. We had a strategic meeting about this year. We were gonna do more because we could serve more families,” she said.

The director of the food shelter noted that rising food prices have made it difficult for the working poor, increasing their reliance on food donations.

Promise Neighborhood focuses on two specific areas in Lancaster, but welcomes anyone in need to participate in the food giveaway.

The food giveaway will take place on Monday from 4 p.m. until 6 pm. at the Lancaster High School parking lot.

Families in need will receive boxes containing turkeys and other meal items to enjoy on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to the Monday event, a separate turkey drive will be held on Saturday at 408 Hampton Road starting at 3 p.m. and continuing until all turkeys are given away.

With the community’s support, Lancaster’s Promise Neighborhood aims to ensure that no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal this year.

“We don’t want to turn anyone down. We know if people come, they need help,” said Blair, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the initiative.

