Landis police pursuit ends with crash, shots fired

LANDIS, S.C. — A high-speed chase in Landis ended in gunfire late Friday night after suspects crashed their vehicle into a utility pole and fired shots at pursuing officers.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. when Landis Police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving and speeding on South Chapel Street near East Ryder Avenue.

The driver failed to comply, leading officers on a pursuit that culminated in a crash at the intersection of East 30th Street and South Chapel Street, police said.

After the crash, suspects fired shots at the officers before fleeing the scene on foot, police said. No officers were injured during the exchange.

The Landis Police Department said this was an isolated event and there is no further threat at this time. The investigation remains active, and authorities are seeking any information related to the incident.

Officials have asked that anyone with information call (704) 857-2129.

