Landlord wins lawsuit over unpaid rent

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — CIP Real Estate has won a lawsuit against a Kannapolis pharmaceuticals startup.

Earlier this month, an entity affiliated with CIP was awarded a $196,845 judgement in its lawsuit against Genixus Corp., Mecklenburg County court records show. CIP filed its complaint against Genixus in May alleging months of unpaid rent at the landlord’s buildings on Corporate Drive in Concord. The judgment was ordered on Oct. 2 by Judge Matt Osman.

Osman’s judgement order states that the “costs of this action, including Plaintiff’s reasonable attorney’s fees,” will be taxed to the defendant for $29,526.

Genixus publicly announced its expansion to the Corporate Drive facility in March 2023. CIP said in its initial complaints that rent payments were missed just months later. The judgement was for the full amount CIP was seeking in its initial complaint, plus attorney’s fees.

