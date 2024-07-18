Large black bear spotted in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — A large black bear has been spotted several times in Hickory over the last couple of days.

A viewer shared a video with Channel 9′s Dave Faherty of the bear in their backyard along Cloninger Mill Road near Lake Hickory.

The homeowner said it came up to their side door and then knocked over their trash can.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources would like to remind residents not to leave pet food outside.

You are also asked to take down bird feeders in areas where there is increased bear activity.

