Large rock falls on wastewater pipe, causes overflow in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — More than 4,000 gallons of wastewater leaked from a south Charlotte pipe into Four Mile Creek after a large rock fell on it on Saturday.

Crews with Charlotte Water were called to an overflow near Andrew Links Street near Piper Glen Drive.

A large rock fell and broke the pipe near the creek, causing the overflow. Charlotte Water spokesperson Cam Coley says there are easy ways to help with these incidents.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Coley said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek, or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Channel 9 reached out to Charlotte Water about the current state of repairs. Coley says a temporary repair has been put in place to keep service going, and crews are expected to make more repairs this week.

Charlotte Water crews will also be running hydrants to drain the area.

