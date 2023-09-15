Large structure fire shuts down street in Hickory, fire officials say

HICKORY, N.C. — Fire crews are working to put out a large fire at a vacant building on 1st Avenue SE in Hickory.

Breaking Hickory- large fire in SW Hickory along 1st Avenue. Avoid the area. Roads are shutdown near 13th Street. pic.twitter.com/jqCGnv1n7q — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) September 15, 2023

Roads are being shut down near 13th Street NE and 26th Avenue NE.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as they work to put out the fire.

Channel 9 has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Crews battle house fire in east Charlotte

Crews battle house fire in east Charlotte





©2023 Cox Media Group