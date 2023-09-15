Local

Large structure fire shuts down street in Hickory, fire officials say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
HICKORY, N.C. — Fire crews are working to put out a large fire at a vacant building on 1st Avenue SE in Hickory.

Roads are being shut down near 13th Street NE and 26th Avenue NE.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as they work to put out the fire.

Channel 9 has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

