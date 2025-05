YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the nation’s largest sushi distributors is moving to York County.

Hissho Sushi is relocating its corporate headquarters and primary distribution operation to Lazy Hawk Road near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill.

The move will create 146 new jobs.

This will be the company’s first time operating in the Palmetto State.

It should be up and running by August.

