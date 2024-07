BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Authorities in Watauga County are looking for the thief who stole a 30x30-foot U.S. Flag from a train trestle last weekend at the theme park, Tweetsie Railroad.

The flag was ripped or cut before it was taken between 10 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959. You may also Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

©2024 Cox Media Group