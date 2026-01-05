Last chance to pay Mecklenburg County property taxes without interest

CHARLOTTE — Monday is the last day to pay 2025 property taxes without interest in Mecklenburg County.

Postcards were mailed by the Office of the Tax Collector on Dec. 5, encouraging timely payments to avoid delinquency.

The property tax bills were sent out in July 2025, and the county says it is crucial for taxpayers to ensure their payments are made or postmarked by the stated deadline.

Payments received or postmarked after Monday, will incur interest.

Property owners have several options for payment. They can pay online at via credit card, debit card, or eCheck. Additionally, payments can be made by phone. Another option is mailing the payment. Taxpayers can make checks payable to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector and include the tax bill number on the check or money order. Taxpayers can also drop off a check in person.

For more information regarding payment options, visit the Mecklenburg County tax services webpage here.

