From last to first: Chastain gets victory at Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE — Ross Chastain may have started off the Coca-Cola 600 at the back of the pack, but all that matters is where he was on the last stretch.

Chastain chased down William Byron to take the win in Charlotte late Sunday, earning his celebratory victory lap and watermelon smash. That’s after Chastain missed the qualifiers, forcing him to start in 40th.

The win qualifies Chastain for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

For drivers and fans, the weather fortunately held off long enough for everything to go off without a hitch. Thousands showed up and spotted military demonstrations as the race honored our men and women in uniform.

“Interacting with the promoters and everything, really energetic, a lot of stuff for my grandson -- that’s probably most exciting, all the energy,” one fan said.

The Coca-Cola 600 has been unlucky with rain over the last two years -- it was shortened by over 100 laps last year and had to run on Monday in 2023.

The next NASCAR Cup Series race is this Sunday in Nashville. Byron remains at the top of the driver leaderboard for the season so far.

