West Charlotte native Tez Walker drafted by Ravens

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s own Tez Walker made it to the big leagues on Saturday.

Walker heard his name in the 2024 NFL Draft when the Ravens chose him in the fourth round. But it’s not the first time the nation has followed his journey.

In 2023, he transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill from Kent State to be closer to his family in Charlotte. Days after he enrolled in January, the NCAA changed rules that limit how many times a player can transfer as a college athlete.

This months-long battle caught national attention. Walker sat out the beginning of the season while the NCAA reviewed his request to play, which was ultimately denied in September.

In October, the NCAA revisited the decision and declared him eligible to play in the remaining games. Walker took the field at Kenan Memorial Stadium days later. He finished out the season before declaring for the draft in December.

He joins a growing list of Charlotte natives and UNC football players in the NFL, like his teammate -- and first-round draft pick -- Drake Maye.

(WATCH: West Charlotte native Tez Walker talks adversity faced in journey to the NFL Draft)

